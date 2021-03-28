Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,103 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $207,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.