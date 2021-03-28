Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USCR opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $300,636 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

