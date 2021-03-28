Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,474 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,661,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 403,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 392,451 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

