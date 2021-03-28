Rhumbline Advisers Has $2 Million Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 543.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $499.03 million, a PE ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

