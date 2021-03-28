Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.33 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Atkore worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Atkore by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 150,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atkore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

