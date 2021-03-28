Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Acushnet worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Acushnet by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

GOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

