RH (NYSE:RH) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.52% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.

NYSE RH opened at $578.18 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $84.61 and a fifty-two week high of $580.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

