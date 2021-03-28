RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RH. Loop Capital raised their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock opened at $578.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1 year low of $84.61 and a 1 year high of $580.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in RH by 90.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 85.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 148.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 104.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

