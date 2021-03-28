Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by 48.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 686,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,847. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

