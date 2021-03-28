Reviewing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Agenus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 220.13%. Agenus has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.70%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Agenus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A Agenus $150.05 million 3.89 -$107.66 million ($0.80) -3.56

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -45.45% -41.09% Agenus -192.56% N/A -97.02%

Volatility & Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Agenus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neo-epitopes; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists which is in clinical trial phase I for the dose escalation study; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1223, a novel bispecific antibody designed to deplete regulatory T cells which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; GS-1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFÃ TRAP bi-functional antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and TIGIT antibodies. In addition, it engages in the development of INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; and MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

