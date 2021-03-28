Reviewing Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Capstar Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.45 billion 6.33 $421.23 million $3.41 22.97 Capstar Financial $115.82 million 3.35 $22.42 million $1.31 13.42

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 23.67% 10.49% 1.15% Capstar Financial 16.15% 7.89% 0.96%

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Commerce Bancshares and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 2 3 0 0 1.60 Capstar Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $57.75, indicating a potential downside of 26.27%. Capstar Financial has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.20%. Given Capstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Capstar Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 316 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

