Reviewing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TriState Capital and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital 16.39% 9.39% 0.54% ACNB 16.45% 8.97% 0.96%

This table compares TriState Capital and ACNB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital $315.23 million 2.56 $60.19 million $1.92 12.70 ACNB $87.73 million 3.07 $23.72 million N/A N/A

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TriState Capital and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriState Capital 0 3 0 1 2.50 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriState Capital currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.43%. Given TriState Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than ACNB.

Risk and Volatility

TriState Capital has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of TriState Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of TriState Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriState Capital beats ACNB on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals. The Investment Management segment delivers advisory and sub-advisory investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors. The Parent and Other consists of the general operating activity of the company. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 21 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; five community banking offices located in Frederick County and seven community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

