Resolute Partners Group Purchases New Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 816 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE opened at $209.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.