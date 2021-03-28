Resolute Partners Group Invests $815,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $357.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $200.00 and a 12-month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.