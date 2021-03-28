Resolute Partners Group Acquires New Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Chegg makes up about 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Chegg by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

