Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 486,024 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $835.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.71 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

