Research Analysts Set Expectations for RH’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will earn $4.66 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.95 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

NYSE:RH opened at $578.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $580.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.99 and a 200 day moving average of $439.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $66,280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $27,334,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $410,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

