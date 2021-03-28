Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,063,992.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,946,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

