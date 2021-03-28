Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

