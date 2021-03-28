Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $28.20

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.20, but opened at $27.60. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 5,608 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Investec lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $975.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.25.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth $10,425,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth $524,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth $4,797,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth $2,188,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.