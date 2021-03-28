Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.47% of Precision Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.