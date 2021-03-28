Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ames National by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ames National by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ames National by 3,230.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

ATLO stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $242.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

