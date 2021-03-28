Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,778 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

