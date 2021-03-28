Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

