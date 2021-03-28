Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Century Aluminum worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after buying an additional 2,675,140 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.