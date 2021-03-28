Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 77,200 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

