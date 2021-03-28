Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,737 Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.32% of Communications Systems worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCS. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of JCS opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

