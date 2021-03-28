Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 259,299 Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 259,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Bluegreen Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,312,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BVH opened at $18.58 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $358.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

