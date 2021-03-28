Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE RELX remained flat at $$25.16 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,242. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after buying an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 201,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Relx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Relx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after buying an additional 60,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Relx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 162,576 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

