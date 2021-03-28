Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62.71 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $426.47 million and $62.71 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00613540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.