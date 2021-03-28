Reed’s (REED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Reed’s to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ REED opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

