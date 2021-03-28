Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Short Interest Update

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RWCB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

