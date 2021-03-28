Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Short Interest Update

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RWCB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.