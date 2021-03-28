Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 2,202,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,393,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

RBGLY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 243,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,900. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

