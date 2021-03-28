Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,300 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,652.19 ($99.98).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,372 ($83.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.43 billion and a PE ratio of 38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,207.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,052.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

