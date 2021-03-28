Raymond James Upgrades Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) to “Strong-Buy”

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

