Raymond James Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $220.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.28.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

