Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,317 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403,853 shares of company stock worth $99,662,062. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

