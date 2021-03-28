Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,512 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $15.26 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

