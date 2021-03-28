Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 87.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 37.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 24.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Watsco by 132.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

NYSE:WSO opened at $259.91 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $143.83 and a one year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.