Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $40.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

