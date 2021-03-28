Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 192.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,795 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 294,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 93,966 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 248,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,742,000.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

