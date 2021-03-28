Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $275.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

