Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

