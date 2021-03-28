Rate3 (RTE) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $214,736.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00612678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

