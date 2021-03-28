Rate3 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $461,609.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $461,609.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00047914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.07 or 0.00617933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.