Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 1,904 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ratan Capital Management LP decreased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM accounts for 1.3% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Ceridian HCM worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. 1,150,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

