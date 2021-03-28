Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Ratan Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $34,781,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $3,451,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

MAX traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. 643,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 in the last ninety days.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

