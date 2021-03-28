Ratan Capital Management LP Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,216 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,556 shares of the airline’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,451 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,107,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

LUV stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.29. 6,463,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

