RAMP Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $162.95 million and approximately $60.97 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00057577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00217621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.49 or 0.00868734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00051319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00079139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028659 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,879,832 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.