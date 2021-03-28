R Neil Williams Sells 4,776 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,519,866.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

R Neil Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76.

On Monday, January 11th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.48, for a total value of $925,302.24.

On Friday, January 8th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $290.70 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $194.99 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in RingCentral by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in RingCentral by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.